BRBC elects Dan Onofrio as new president & CEO

The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of local business owner and community leader Dan Onofrio as president and chief executive officer of the organization. Onofrio succeeds Mickey Herbert, whose contract as president and CEO ends Oct. 31.

During Herbert’s two-year tenure at the BRBC he oversaw a collaboration with the University of Bridgeport’s Marketing Class and People’s United Bank’s Marketing Department to create new and dynamic branding for the BRBC and he initiated an upgrade of BRBC’s social media engagement. He has been an energetic and positive voice in support of business initiatives state-wide and an advocate for business and economic growth here in our Region.

“It is with great pride that I will turn over the reins of the BRBC later this month to Dan Onofrio,” said Herbert. I am confident he will continue to transform our region’s premier business association — a task I have enjoyed immensely for the past two years. Dan has demonstrated unbridled enthusiasm and a commitment to sustain and grow our entire business community, both large employers and small – essential components in his new role as CEO of the BRBC.”

Onofrio brings a wide range of experience to his new role as the President and CEO of the 700-member business organization, with a ­­diverse background as a business owner, corporate executive, community volunteer and chamber leader.

“Historically, the BRBC and its affiliate Chambers and Programs, have been at the forefront of addressing key issues impacting our region. I’m truly honored to have been selected for this very critical role in our community. We all have a significant and important role to play to ensure our community and region are thriving. I’m thrilled to be joining the conversation and working towards strategic solutions to some of the challenges we face as a business community. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves, together, with our dedicated staff, affiliate chambers, board, members, local and State officials and volunteers to continue building upon the past successes and working towards a prosperous future full of opportunity and growth for the businesses and stakeholders that make up the Bridgeport community.”

Onofrio is a franchise partner in three Rita’s Ice franchises in Connecticut and his corporate experience was developed at Environmental Data Resources, where he advanced in increasingly responsible positions to EVP of Operations and GM of Business Systems Operations from 2006 to 2017.

While at EDR, Onofrio also served on the Board for EDR and its parent company DMGi. During his tenure at EDR its business grew from $45 million to more than $70 million through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

At the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Onofrio co-founded the Young Emerging Professionals, an affiliated business networking group for professionals under 40 and was honored in the Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 under 40” in 2009. Onofrio is a member of the Shelton Town Committee, Advisor for the Valley Community Foundation in Derby and a speaker at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

Kate Hampford Donahue, president & CEO of Hampford Research Inc., and Board Chair of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council echoes the 60-member Board in her enthusiasm about the new CEO and the organization’s continued growth.

“We are thrilled that Dan Onofrio is joining the BRBC team. He brings a unique corporate and entrepreneurial perspective to our organization and his work in the not-for-profit world has prepared him well to embrace the challenges and opportunities here in the Bridgeport region. Dan’s inclusive management style, unbridled energy and operational expertise will serve him well in his new role and I’m confident he will have a very positive and far reaching impact on the greater Bridgeport business community.”

Onofrio’s education includes a BS, International Business, University of New Haven and Computer Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology. He lives in Derby with his family.