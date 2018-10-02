Girls swimming and diving: Trumbull wins meet in last event

Trumbull High’s girls swimming and diving meet with Westhill/Stamford coop came down to the last event when coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles earned a 94-92 decision on Monday.

Karina Walsh, Julia Nevins, Jacqueline Dale and Ashleigh Piro took second in the 400 freestyle relay, and with it four points, to defeat the Vikings.

Lauren Walsh was a double winner, as she took the 200 individual medley (2:12.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.75).

Regan Ryan won the 50 freestyle (27.86).

Nevins touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.99).

Trumbull placed first in the other relays.

Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Piro and Ryan won the 200 medley relay (1:58.85).

Ryan, Lauren Walsh, Nevins and Zajac were best in the 200 freestyle relay.

Trumbull garnered four individual second-place finishes, worth 16 team points.

Katelyn Cerulli was second in the diving competition, while Dale was runner-up in the 50 freestyle, Piro the 100 butterfly and Zajac the 100 freestyle.

Placing third were Nevins (200 freestyle), Piro (200 IM), Karina Walsh (500 freestyle), Zajac (100 backstroke) and Dale (100 breaststroke).

The Trumbull 200 medley relay team of Anna Haydostian, Dale, Norah Hampford and Soumya Ganti was third.

The Eagles will host Greenwich High on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Middle School.