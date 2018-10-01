Hartford HealthCare to acquire St. Vincent’s Medical Center

St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport has signed a definitive agreement with Hartford HealthCare (HHC) for HHC to acquire substantially all of the assets of St. Vincent’s and its related operations. The transaction is subject to required governmental approvals. St. Vincent’s, with more than 3,200 associates, includes a licensed 473-bed community teaching hospital, a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport, a large multispecialty provider group, and St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services. St. Vincent’s is part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement whereby St. Vincent’s associates, physicians and volunteers will continue to provide safe, high-quality, and accessible healthcare to the Bridgeport and Fairfield County communities,” said Patricia A. Maryland, Dr.PH, executive vice president of Ascension and president and chief executive officer of Ascension Healthcare.

As part of Hartford HealthCare, St. Vincent’s will continue to be part of an organization that is trusted for the care it provides and for meeting the healthcare needs of the community. HHC is committed to operating St. Vincent’s in the Catholic tradition.

Hartford HealthCare, a fully integrated health system with more than 19,000 employees, currently includes six acute-care hospitals, the state’s most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a physical therapy and rehabilitation network, and an accountable care organization. St. Vincent’s would be HHC’s second-largest hospital, after 867-bed Hartford Hospital.

“Hartford HealthCare and St. Vincent’s share many attributes. Our two organizations have deep roots in Connecticut. We both are committed to providing excellent, compassionate care and to creating healthier communities,” said Elliot Joseph, chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare. “We are proud of the work the people of St. Vincent’s have done so well across Fairfield County and beyond. Hartford HealthCare would be privileged to work with the St. Vincent’s team to enhance access to exceptional, personalized, coordinated care.”

“As we look forward to receiving all necessary approvals and finalizing the transaction, our caregivers, physicians and volunteers are focused on continuing to deliver safe, compassionate, personalized care to those in our community we are privileged to serve,” said Dawn Rudolph, president and CEO of St. Vincent’s Medical Center.