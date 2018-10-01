Moore — Women will not tolerate being silenced

Rushing into a vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would have sent a “loathsome” message to the country, according to state Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22nd).

Moore, who represents all of Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe in Hartford, said she believes the allegations lodged against Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and I believe that what happened to her matters, just as it matters what happens to every sexual assault victim,” Moore said Monday. “The decision to call for a delay of the vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination by the Senate in order to conduct a complete FBI investigation into Dr. Ford’s allegations is the right path.”

A Supreme Court nomination should not be rushed, particularly under the current circumstances, Moore said.

“To move ahead, allowing serious allegations of sexual assault to go unchecked would be to send a loathsome message to the young men and women of this country,” she said.

Moore said the other two women who came forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, also deserve to be heard. At minimum, they should also receive a full FBI investigation and interviews with potential corroborating witnesses, she said.

“This is a pivotal moment for women in this country,” Moore said. “Women will no longer tolerate having our voices silenced, diminished and not heard. We’re changing history and demanding accountability for the harm and violence perpetrated against women.”

Moore singled out Republican Senator Jeff Flake for his courage, and the other senators who called for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

“I am hopeful that this will be a step toward a more respectful, empathetic, egalitarian, and civil ideal of American politics,” she said.