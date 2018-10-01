Bridgeport Town Hall Oct. 3

Bridgeport Generation Now, as part of a coalition of 12 nonprofit partners, invite the Greater Bridgeport area to a Community Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 3. This event is the only free, nonpartisan Bridgeport Town Hall before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The event hopes to attract students of voting age from area universities as well as the general public in the towns that touch Bridgeport.
The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Parking is in the HCC garage. Voter registration, Spanish translation and childcare will be provided.
All 21 statewide candidates are invited to participate. Held at and sponsored by Housatonic Community College, this Town Hall aims to set the stage for a conversation about statewide issues.
Organizer Callie Gale Heilmann said: “Our Town Hall is a chance for we the people to say what we want rather than reading what major candidates have in their campaign platforms. Community members will share their hopes to hold candidates accountable to policies and ideas that will improve the entire Bridgeport area.”
Topics to be discussed include issues of fair funding, especially for education; the pros and cons of opening up casino gambling in or near Bridgeport; crumbling infrastructure and innovations in transportation; good governance in our City and state; the protection of our children through juvenile justice; ending mass incarceration; immigrants rights and paths to citizenship; and environmental justice.
The moderators for the evening are Barbara Lopez, state director of Make The Road CT, a community organization for low-income and working-class Latinos in Bridgeport, alongside Tiheba Bain, founder of Women Against Mass Incarceration.
Bridgeport Generation Now, a nonprofit social action network, is the principal convener of the event and the nonprofit partners are: The Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance, The League Of Women Voters Bridgeport Area, Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program, The Bridgeport Islamic Community Center, Empowering Children and Families, The Greater Bridgeport NAACP, Thrive Bridgeport, The New Freedom Fighters, The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, I Luv Bridgeport, and Make the Road CT.