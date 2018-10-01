Virginia Tech Cadet Adam Giammattei to receive flag

Virginia Tech Cadet Adam Giammattei from Trumbull will receive the flags at this week’s football game against Old Dominion University, when the Corps of Cadets continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.
Giammattei, a sophomore in Army ROTC and majoring in civil engineering with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his work ethic and prioritizing the team over himself.
A four-year member of the Trumbull High wrestling team, Giammattei is a 2017 graduate.
He is a recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and a four-year Army ROTC Scholarship.
Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field.
They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.
The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field.
The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets is the military component of the student body at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Cadets live together in residence halls, attend morning formation, wear a distinctive uniform, and receive an intensive military and leadership educational experience similar to that available at the United States service academies.
The Corps of Cadets has existed from the founding of the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College in 1872.