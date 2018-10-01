Trumbull Times

Team Sebe Night when Eagles meet Cadets

The Trumbull High boys soccer team, in conjunction with hosting St. Joseph on Monday at 6 p.m., will be honoring Trumbull coach Sebastian Gangemi who is battling leukemia.

The evening will feature a leukemia awareness benefit for all in the community, who enjoy high school soccer and for those wishing to support the battle vs leukemia.

No admission will be charged, but a donation is encouraged and appreciated.

Anyone donating a minimum of $5 will receive a Leukemia Research Foundation/Team Sebe bracelet. In addition original T-shirts will be available in support of the event.

Donor match kits will be available as well for those who wish to potentially help someone in need.

For more information, contact Nicole Phelan at 203-400-1179 or Lloyd Weinstein at 203-216-4957.

