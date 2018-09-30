Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Member golf

Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Member-Member Golf Tournament of Sept. 26 was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf course under difficult conditions, with 46 golfers comprising 23 teams braving the elements.

The team of Richard Frank and Joe Flewellyn, who shot a sparkling net score of 56, placed first.

Closest to pin winner was Jack Miller, with a shot measuring 1 foot 7 inches on hole No. 17.

In second were Dom Ferranti and Ed Dehm with a 58.

In third were Bob Hoeppner and Rudy D’Ambrosio with a 59.

In fourth were George Warner and Jack Miller with a 60.

In fifth were Bob Fleming and Bob Gregory with a 60.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Jim Sparks and Dick Wilsey with a score of 76.

In second were Frank Bozio and Jim Brodie with a 76.

In third place were Bob Tavell and Chet Grygorcewicz with a 78.

In fourth were John Thelan and Bob Walton with a 78.

In fifth place were Bob Winston and Mark Ryan with an 80.    

