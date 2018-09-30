Trumbull Times

September 30, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 25.

Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) moved back into first place with 78 points and a lead of seven points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta).

The high scratch single game was bowled by Bob Gregory with a 245.

Jay Tyler bowled the high three game scratch series of 617.

Chris Barrett, Hugh Norton and Ernie Santo are tied for the high individual match points with 16 points.

