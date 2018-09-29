Trumbull Times

Football: St. Joseph shuts out Wilton Warriors

Jaden Shirden ran for four touchdowns when St. Joseph defeated Wilton High, 47-0, at Dalling Field on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Cadets are 3-1; Wilton 2-2.

Two of Shirden’s scores came in the first quarter, as coach Joe Della Vecchia’s club took a 21-0 advantage.

Shirden had runs of 35 and 4 yards, with Luke Kirby kicking both conversions.

David Summers tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Jesse Bike for the third score in the period.

The defense accounted for 10 of St. Joseph’s 19 second-quarter points.

After a two-point safety, Shirden found paydirt from 10 yards out and Darren Warren returned an interception 13 yards.

Kirby’s 34-yard field goal made it 40-0 at the half.

Shirden’s 2-yard run and Kirby’s sixth PAT completed the scoring in the third quarter.

