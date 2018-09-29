Trumbull Times

Football: Trumbull Eagles run past Trinity Catholic

By Trumbull Times on September 29, 2018

Trumbull High limited Trinity Catholic to a fourth quarter score when coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles defeated the Crusaders, 38-7, in Stamford on Friday.

Trumbull is 2-2; Trinity Catholic 0-4.

Colton Nicholas ran for a pair of touchdowns, from 1 yard and 5 yards out, in the opening quarter of this FCIAC contest.

Ryan Cranston converted both PATs and added a 22-yard field goal in the second period to give Trumbull a 17-0 lead at the half.

Corey Osborne ran for a 5-yard score and Isaiah Johnson found paydirt from a yard out in the third quarter.

Cranston booted each conversion,

Osborne ran for 1-yard TD in the final period.

The Crusaders’ Sam Pensiero followed suit with a 1-yard scoring plunge of his own.

Mark Lombardo made the PAT.

