St. Joseph defeated Wilton High, 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-9) in a girls volleyball match on Friday.

Maddie Johnson had six kills and two blocks for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets (8-1, 6-0 FCIAC).

Elena Ball had 15 kills and three aces.

For Wilton (3-5, 2-3), Julianna Musilli had 1o kills and five digs.

Kiana Nobumoto had four kills and two blocks.