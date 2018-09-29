Field hockey: Trumbull Eagles defeat St. Joseph Cadets

Everybody went home at least reasonably happy following Friday’s all-Trumbull field hockey battle.

Host St Joseph fell 3-0 to FCIAC rival Trumbull High, but the Cadets put on their best display of the season throughout the afternoon.

Lauren Buck scored twice, and Rowan Hanna also hit the back of the cage for the Eagles.

Trumbull improved to 3-4-1-1 and the Cadets dropped to 0-7.

The Eagles, having reached the season’s midpoint, did a little self-evaluating following three straight overtime games (two losses and a tie), as the they head into the start of the second half of the slate.

“We had a talk the other night at practice about starting out strong and I think it gave us some confidence and we played really well as a team,” Buck said.

The first goal came less than four minutes into the second half, when Buck spun and whipped home a shot from the left side. Megan Fluskey assisted the tally.

The Cadets pressured soon thereafter.

Meg McCarthy, Trumbull’s starting goalie, made a half-dozen saves, including a tricky one on a high flip shot by St Joe’s player Frankie DeLeo, which led to back to back penalty corners.

The Trumbull defense, led by the efforts of Ella Consla, Alex Colondona and Aly Pogany, stood tall.

The Eagles added to the lead as Buck struck again, this time capitalizing on a turnover for an unassisted breakaway net-finder with 23:07 to play.

Clare Raccuia set up Hanna for a one-time, redirection goal with 2:18 to go.

Trumbull’s ability to break the ice, and pull away, in the second half came about due to the team’s recognition of what it needed to do.

“They communicated better and they took it upon themselves to look up, create spaces and create plays,” Trumbull coach Colleen Filush said. “Their passing was so good today and they were creating space to pass into.”

St Joe’s coach Emma Singer was pleased with her team’s performance.

“We’ve been working on the basics, transitions and passes, and they did it beautifully. I couldn’t be any prouder. I think it’s the best we’ve played all season,” she said. “They’re always a huge rival for us. It’s their favorite game of the year. To see them play up to their level was great.”

Singer noted that the Cadets had a goal of holding the Eagles to five penalty corners and did a good job of coming close, and limiting Trumbull’s set plays down low, holding the Eagles to six.

Strong contributors in the back were Nan Muldoon, Hailey Rotondo and Katherine Fitzgerald.

St Joe’s goaltender Tarryn Trauth made 11 saves. She shut the door in the first half as the game remained scoreless for the first 30 minutes.