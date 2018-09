Cristiano Cinque and Manny Santos scored the goals when the St. Joseph High boys soccer team defeated Westhill-Stamford, 2-1, on Friday.

“This was a big win,” St. Joseph head coach Carlos Reinoso said after his 3-3-2 Cadets topped the now 4-3 Vikings. “We are not only a team, we are a family. I’m proud of our boys efforts. They are playing with heart.”

Ben Talbot assisted on both Cadet goals.

Tyler Higgins made 10 saves.

St. Joseph is home to Stamford Monday at 4:30.