Girls soccer: Mary Lundregan leads Cadets past Vikings

The St Joseph High girls soccer team shut out visiting Westhill of Stamford, 6-0, on Thursday.

Freshman Mary Lundregan scored twice, netting the game’s first tally when she volleyed home a rebound off a shot that hit the crossbar.

She made it 4-0 in the second half after taking a back-post cross from Maddie Fried.

The Cadets got first-half goals from Fried, when she dribbled in for a 2-0 lead, and Helen Mahoney, off a feed from Caroline Sheehan.

Nina Pizzicarola scored on a breakaway and Sophia Lowenburg launched a shot from 40 yards out that sailed in for the final tally.

Hailey Vechiarelli and Mahoney were strong in the back.