Black Rock Yacht Club helps charities fighting hunger

On Saturday, Sept. 22 Black Rock Yacht Club hosted the first annual “Taste, Sip & Support” fundraiser. The seaside event raised awareness and support for organizations working to eliminate hunger.

More than 100 residents from across the region attended the event. Featured were signature dishes from 13 area chefs who donated their time and high-end cuisine. Guests enjoyed samplings of seafood and sausage paella, jerk chicken, Risotto Milanese, seared scallops with truffle oil, Limoncello cheesecake and more. Wine, beer and inventive spirit tastings were also provided, including selections presented by Bridgeport’s own Aspetuck Brew Lab and Asylum Distillery.

“Black Rock Yacht Club created this event to give back to those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Dan Post-Kennedy, the club’s general manager. “The day was perfect, and we thank all those who attended, especially the chefs and purveyors who made our inaugural year such a success.”

Operation Hope of Fairfield, Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Foodshare were the beneficiaries of the event. The club also donated a scholarship to the CT Chefs Association.

“We’re grateful to everyone involved in this fun event that supports the programs and services that Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides to our community,” said Donna Romano, the organization’s Director of Communications. “The food is fantastic, and it’s a delight to be here to taste with a purpose.”

“As a food bank, we cannot do our work alone,” said Monica Obrebski, Foodbank’s Director of External Relations. “Events like this help us continue our mission.”

Black Rock Yacht Club is grateful to the CT Chefs Association, East Coast Food Distributors Inc., U.S. Foods and all the chefs and purveyors that participated in this event. They also would like to thank Abbey Tent and Party Rentals, Norwalk Linen Service and media partners Moffly Media/Fairfield Living Magazine and CTbites.

Black Rock Yacht Club is located at 80 Grovers Avenue in the historic Black Rock section of Bridgeport, CT. The club offers a wide range of programs and activities for adults and children. To learn more visit www.blackrockyc.org or call 203-335-0587.