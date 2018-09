The annual meeting of Trumbull Little League will be held at the Helen Plumb Building on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and the Trumbull Little League Board of Directors will be present to provide a review of the past year’s program and answer any questions regarding the league.

Any individuals interested in becoming a board member of Trumbull Little League in 2019 should send a letter of interest [email protected] by Friday, Oct. 12.