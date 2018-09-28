Boys cross country: Eagles sweep way past FCIAC opponents

The Trumbull High boys cross country team raised its league record to 6 wins and 3 losses with a sweep in Greenwich Thursday.

The team defeated Darien 23-37, Brien McMahon 15-50 and host Greenwich 23-32. The meet was originally a home meet on Tuesday but with the storm and school closure in Trumbull the meet was moved to Greenwich and rescheduled for Thursday.

“The boys did a great job today, as it was a fairly close race with some very tight finishes,” THS coach Jeff Klein said. “Strong final stretch efforts by our top five runners made the difference against Greenwich.”

As he has for the team’s first four meets, Chris Lepore was the Eagle’s top finisher taking first on the three-mile course with a time of 16:28.

“Chris is off to a terrific start this season,” Klein said. “After a strong first try at cross country last fall, Chris is looking to be among the top runners in the FCIAC this season and is running well.”

Owen Hopwood was fourth overall, Joe Gregory sixth, Tejas Kulkarni eighth and Matt Collins 12th.

Rounding out the top seven were Cyrus Asgari (13th) and James Dubreuil (16th).

“We have a solid top four,” Klein said. “What will be the difference maker going forward (in championship meets) later in the season is for Collins, Asgari and Dubreuil to move up to join our top four. All of them are working very hard at practice so they can make this happen.”

Earlier in the season, the team had it’s best-ever finish in the Wilton Invitational where it placed second out of 23 teams.

The team was behind Shelton, currently ranked seventh in the state, and beat out Pomperaug (currently ranked 10th) to earn runner-up honors.

Lepore placed sixth in the meet and was joined by Gregory (14th), Hopwood (16th), Asgari (30th) and Dubreuil (48th) in the scoring for Trumbull.

A total of 186 runners competed in the varsity race.

The JV and freshman team also did very well.

The JV placed second out of 19 teams and the freshmen ended up third out of 14 teams competing.

The jayvees were led by Matt Collins, who took first place overall, followed by Ben Micinilio (14th), David Castaldo (15th) , Brian Hance (16th) and Jackie Zhang in 19th place.

This race had the largest field of the day with 244 runners.

The frosh were led by Chris Scalise in 13th, Bronson Vo (15th), Varujan Edwards (31st), Ryan Hass (39th) and Matt Christie (54th).

The freshman race had a total of 143 finishers.

“A this point I am very pleased with the team’s progress,” Klein said. “The boys are doing everything they can to be in the mix at our league championship meet in October. We look forward to that and the state LL meet at the end of the month.”