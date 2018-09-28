Compassionate Friends meet at Sterling House

The Bridgeport chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at Sterling Community Center, 2283 Main St., the second Tuesday of each month from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling.

Those who attend are asked to take a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for the terling House Food Pantry.

For further information log on to tcfbridgeport.org or leave a message at 475-882-9695, and your call will be returned.