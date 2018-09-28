Girls cross country: Unbeaten Trumbull takes mantle on the road

The Trumbull High girls cross country team, ranked sixth in the state, had a lot to look forward to as it prepared its first home meet of the season earlier this week.

The undefeated Eagles were set to face defending FCIAC champion and fifth-ranked Greenwich on Tuesday. However, heavy rain led to the postponement of the meet until Thursday.

In addition, flooding caused the cancellation of school, and resulted in major adjustments to the team’s practice schedule and meet preparation.

Due to the waterlogged conditions of Trumbull’s course, the dual meet was moved to Greenwich’s home course at Greenwich Point.

Despite these challenges, Trumbull produced another quality performance on Thursday afternoon, sweeping its third consecutive FCIAC quad-meet.

The Eagles defeated host Greenwich (24-31), Darien (19-41) and Brien McMahon (15-50) to improve to 9-0 on the season.

“Consistency is what a runner thrives on,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “The girls have had to train through many different obstacles for the last few days. Today, they showed they are ready to overcome whatever faces them.”

The Eagles’ top four runners were among the top six finishers.

Alessandra Zaffina continued her junior campaign with another fine effort, finishing second in the 3.0 mile race with a time of 19:18.

Freshman Kali Holden was fourth overall (19:30), followed by sophomore Calyn Carbone (19:39) and senior captain Maggie LoSchiavo (19:45), who were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Juniors Emily Alexandru (20:43) and Carolyn Cardell (20:45), placed 11th and 12th in the race, while classmate Sabrina Orazietti was 16th (21:26).

The Eagles return to action next Tuesday when they host Westhill, Norwalk, Trinity Catholic and Bridgeport Central in their first – and final home meet – of the 2018 regular-season.

Following the varsity meet, there will be Senior Night ceremony honoring 16 senior runners.