Boys soccer: Trumbull’s Jason Weinstein new record holder

Jason Weinstein passed Mike Dusiewicz as Trumbull’s all-time leading scorer when the Trumbull High boys soccer team defeated New Canaan, 2-0, on Thursday.

Weinstein’s goal in the 39th minute upped his career mark to 40 goals, to go with nine assists.

The old mark was 87 points set by Dusiewicz in 1999.

Matt Bagley assisted on the record-setting marker, as coach Sebastian Gangemi’s Eagles improved to 6-0-1.

Matt Bagley, from Andrew Restrepo, scored 19 minutes into the second half.

Nick Grassi and Dante Palmieri combined on the shut out.

Trumbull had 23 shots to three for the Rams (0-5-2).

New Canaan’s Jack Richardson made 10 saves.

