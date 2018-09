Trumbull High topped Staples-Westport, 3-1 (25-23, 32-30, 25-12, 25-18) in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Thursday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles improved to 5-1 and remained perfect in the FCIAC at 5-0.

Krystina Schueler had 19 kills, five blocks and two digs.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 13 kills, eight digs and two aces.

Rachel Hage had 14 digs and four aces.