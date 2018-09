The St. Joseph girls volleyball team defeated Greenwich High, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-21), on Wednesday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC.

Elena Ball had 12 kills and Lily Mattison had seven kills and four blocks.

Adele Sotgiu (11 kills, 15 digs) and Amelia Bartlett (21 assists) led Greenwich (5-3, 4-3 FCIAC).