Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Sept. 13 meeting

1:55 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Sept. 13 meeting

2:15 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Russell and the Red Hots

3:15 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Frank Porto Band

4:15 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Ridgefield High

5:30 a.m. — The Danbury Railway Museum

6:45 a.m. — Three Steps for Protecting Assets

8:15 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Russell and the Red Hots

9:15 a.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Frank Porto Band

10:15 a.m. — The Danbury Railway Museum

11:30 a.m. — Three Steps for Protecting Assets

1 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 20 meeting

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Sept. 21 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Sept. 24 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Sept. 25 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Sept. 26 meeting