Resurfacing project along Route 110 in Stratford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that a milling and resurfacing project will be performed on Route 110 in Stratford, beginning Monday, Oct. 1.
For more information, visit ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=605190.
