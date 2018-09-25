Former resident held on $100,000 bond, faces 23 counts of violating protective order

Trumbull police have charged a former resident with numerous counts of violating a protective order after he allegedly contacted a family member via electronic communication.

Captain Keith Golding said Raymond Genet, 49, now living in Cranston, Rhode Island, was issued a full no-contact order from the court February 5 ordering him to have no contact of any kind with his ex-wife and family. Genet then used various forms of electronic communication to contact his family throughout the summer, from June through August., Golding said.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody by officials in Rhode Island after being notified by Trumbull police. Genet also had two warrants for his arrest from previous incidents involving the Trumbull police.

Genet was extradited back to Trumbull September 19, where he was charged with 23 counts of violating a protective order, and two counts of failure to appear in court. He was held on $111,000 bond for court September 26.