The Trumbull police invite the community to meet for coffee and conversation Wednesday, October 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Police will be at the Hawley Lane McDonalds and the Starbucks on White Plains Road.

The coffee gatherings will not have an agenda, set topics, or prepared statements from police. The meetings are intended as an informal chance for residents to get to know the officers that patrol the community.