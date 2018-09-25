Michael Ivy, MD, named interim CEO at Bridgeport Hospital

Michael Ivy, MD, Bridgeport Hospital chief medical officer (CMO) since 2012 and deputy CMO of Yale New Haven Health since 2016, has accepted the role of interim CEO of the hospital. The announcement was made by Marna Borgstrom, CEO of the health system and Newman Marsilius III, chair of the hospital board of trustees.

Dr. Ivy’s was named to this position after the current Bridgeport Hospital President and CEO William (Bill) Jennings accepted a role as president and CEO of Reading Hospital effective Oct. 9. Jennings joined Bridgeport Hospital in 2010 and served concurrently as executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health.

In addition, Ryan O’Connell, MD, has agreed to serve as interim chief medical officer beginning in October. He has been vice president of Performance and Risk Management for the last six years.

Dr. Ivy began his medical career in the Navy and joined Bridgeport Hospital over 20 years ago as chief of Trauma, Burns and Surgical Critical Care. In 2007, he became vice president of Performance and Risk Management.

Dr. O’Connell earned his medical degree from New York University and completed an Internal Medicine residency and Medical Informatics fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was a primary care physician before joining Bridgeport Hospital to lead medical informatics initiatives. He has also been a member of the Hospital Medicine team and most recently cared for patients in the Primary Care clinic.

“The journey Bill Jennings has taken us on for the last eight years has been remarkable,” said Dr. Ivy. “He truly transformed this organization through his unwavering commitment to patient-centered care and clinical quality. I will do my utmost to carry on the great strides forward that Bill’s leadership inspired.”

Bridgeport Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, is a 383-bed acute care hospital (plus 42 beds licensed to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital) serving parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties. The hospital admits more than 20,000 patients and receives over 300,000 outpatient treatments annually. The Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital is the only burn center in the state and one of only 65 verified burn centers in the United States.