Trumbull Times

Letter — Underberger great choice for probate

By Elise Broach on September 25, 2018 in Lead News, Letters to the Editor, News, Politics & Elections ·

I’m writing to support Lori Underberger for Judge of Probate. While we were living in Trumbull years ago, my family had to deal with New York State probate court when my father-in-law died unexpectedly in middle age. It is so important to have a fair, compassionate, and efficient person as Judge of Probate.

I’ve known Lori for 20 years, as a dedicated volunteer in the Easton schools and as a friend. She’s an experienced attorney with a background in trusts and estates, and a wonderfully compassionate and thoughtful person. I urge Trumbull, Easton, and Monroe to vote for Lori Underberger on November 6.

Elise Broach

Related posts:

  1. Letter — Democracy is not a spectator sport
  2. Letter — Ponzio an accomplished, dedicated leader
  3. Letter — Town budget smartly addresses community needs
  4. Letter — First selectman’s comments lacked true transparency
Previous Post Girls volleyball: Trumbull Eagles sweep Brien McMahon Next Post Letter — Be the difference
About author
Trumbull Times

Elise Broach


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress