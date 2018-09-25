Letter — Underberger great choice for probate

I’m writing to support Lori Underberger for Judge of Probate. While we were living in Trumbull years ago, my family had to deal with New York State probate court when my father-in-law died unexpectedly in middle age. It is so important to have a fair, compassionate, and efficient person as Judge of Probate.

I’ve known Lori for 20 years, as a dedicated volunteer in the Easton schools and as a friend. She’s an experienced attorney with a background in trusts and estates, and a wonderfully compassionate and thoughtful person. I urge Trumbull, Easton, and Monroe to vote for Lori Underberger on November 6.