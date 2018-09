Trumbull High’s girls volleyball team defeated Brien McMahon, 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-11) on Monday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen Eagles are 4-1 on the season.

Julia Roberto had 11 kills and a block.

Rachel Hage had 21 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces.

Bailey Cenatiempo had 16 digs, five digs and four aces.