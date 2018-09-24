Bigelow Tea holds 31st annual Community Challenge

The 31st annual Bigelow Tea, 5K Run, 3K Fitness Walk and Kid’s Fun Run & KidZone Challenge will take place at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, Southport on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 9-noon, rain or shine.

At the Kids’ Fun Run & KidZone Challenge, kids age pre-k through grade 6 participate in a 100-yard scamper, 1-mile jog with ribbons for all participants, plus a morning full face painting, balloon characters, temporary tattoos photo, photo opps with Biggie, the Bigelow Mascot, princesses, action figures and more.

Registered participants receive a free T-shirt and goody bag, and there will be music, hot and cold food, beer and the opportunity to win prizes. Supervised babysitting for runners and walkers is available.

The BTCC attracts about 800 participants and along with corporation donations, raises $150k — all of which is distributed to 22 charities in the Fairfield/Bridgeport areas.

For additional information go to http://www.bigelowtea.com/BTCC.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Southport/BigelowTeaCommunityChallenge.