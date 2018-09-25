Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Careers: HealthCareeRX Academy — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Sept. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Health CareeRX Academy (HCA) offers qualified individuals opportunities for training to enter rewarding careers in the burgeoning field of health care. Join us to learn more about HCA. Details online. Free. Register.

TechnoTeens: Coding with Java — Nine Saturday series. Grades 6-12. Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn the basics of creating mobile apps and games. Fun activities teaching the basics of computer science and robotics. No experience necessary, just enthusiasm. Bring your own laptop; we have a very limited number here. Details online. Register once for all. Space limited: Max. 15. $45 fee covers supplies and reserves your spot. Bring cash or check to the main library info. desk.

Writing Jokes for The Simpsons — Sunday, Sept. 30, 2-3:30 p.m. CT native Mike Reiss, writer for The Simpsons from its first day to the present, will give the lowdown on the show, the longest-running scripted prime time TV series in the U.S. Details online. Copies of his book, Springfield Confidential available for sale and signing. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, Oct. 1, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, Oct. 3, noon-1 p.m. October’s title is Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann. Bring your lunch. Contact library to join.

Upcoming: Columbus Day holiday — Monday, Oct. 8, libraries closed.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Wednesday, Oct. 3, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help — Grades. K-8. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan, both high school sophomores, provide homework help. Both look forward to tutoring younger kids. Details online. Free. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Oct. 4, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Oct. 2, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 3, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music, dancing, stories, and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Celebrating 60 Years of NASA — Ages 5-up. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Come celebrate National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s birthday. We will have some stories and activities that will showcase space exploration. Free. Register.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Preschool ages. Thursday, Oct. 4, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Drop in.

