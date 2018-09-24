Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Women hold free document shredding event

By Julie Miller on September 24, 2018 in Community, News ·

Trumbull Community Women will once again sponsor a document shredding event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St.

The event, which is sponsored by a grant provided by Rotary Club of Trumbull, has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. There is a limit of 10 boxes per person, but the shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women.

For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

 

