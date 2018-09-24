Trumbull Times

17th annual Pipescreams concert Oct. 21

The 17th annual Pipescreams, presented by the Greater Bridgeport American Guild of Organists will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford.

The program will include choirs, organists, a silent movie and guest musicians. Costumes are encouraged. There will be Halloween-themed, Broadway and other music.

Cost is $15 per adult; $5 for students and free for children under 11.

Proceeds will benefit the Paul Knox & M. Louise Miller Scholarship Fund.

University of Bridgeport Chamber and University Singers perform at the 12th annual Pipescreams Halloween Concert, United Congregational.

