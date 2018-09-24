Simpson’s television writer appearing at Trumbull Library

Connecticut native, Mike Reiss, writer for The Simpsons and author of Springfield Confidential, will appear at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.

Reiss is a writer for the popular television show since its first day to the present. Now in its 30th season, The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted primetime television series in the United States. In this fun and informative presentation, Reiss talks about how The Simpsons started off being condemned by the National Council of Churches and wound up being praised by Pope Benedict. He also discusses the show’s great humanist guest stars Neil deGrasse Tyson, Richard Dawkins and Stephen Hawking, among others.

Reiss recently authored a Simpson’s memoir, Springfield Confidential. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The program is free and open to the public.

Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197. Those registered will be guaranteed admission. Each participant must register separately.