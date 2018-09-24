Campus News

Clemson University — Jessica G. Lipinski enrolled for the fall 2018 semester. Lipinski’s major is Pre-Business.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Clemson University — Jessica G. Lipinski enrolled for the fall 2018 semester. Lipinski’s major is Pre-Business.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484