Girls soccer: Mia DiBello makes best of second opportunity

Moments after a good, albeit challenging, scoring opportunity went by the board for Mia DiBello, the Trumbull High soccer freshman had another chance. She made the most of it.

DiBello blasted her late-game shot out of the reach of diving Fairfield Ludlowe goalkeeper Julia Pida. The ball grazed off the post to Pida’s right and went into the net for the game’s only goal on Saturday.

DiBello’s marker, with 8:17 left, was the difference as the Eagles prevailed 1-0 to improve to 4-2. Ludlowe dropped to 3-3-1.

“Relieving,” was how she described the feeling after her decisive tally.

Before netting the winner, DiBello put found a deflected shot headed her way in front of the open cage.

The ball had so much spin on it that DiBello couldn’t get control and it bounded away.

It seemed that the Eagles would end up with nothing to show for their efforts thanks largely to an unlucky bounce.

“I thought it was going to spin into the goal. She got under it a little bit,” Trumbull coach Rich Sutherland said of the play before the game-winning goal.”

Then came a second chance.

Daniella Milovanov crossed to the middle, from the left wing. Gianna DiBello trapped the ball and got it over to Mia DiBello, who turned and ripped a low shot home.

“Mia kept her head up, she continued and she scored a good goal,” Sutherland said.

Trumbull had the better of the chances throughout much of the late morning/ early afternoon match. That was due, in part, to the fact Ludlowe was a player down for a bulk of the time due to a red card issued to its starting goalkeeper before Pida entered.

“I thought we played well from the 30 to the 30. We just struggled today inside the final 30,” Sutherland said. “Great play overall. Had we put a little more pressure in the final third we could have taken a little pressure off ourselves. No games are really easy in the FCIAC.”

The Eagles generated several chances on corner kicks with Skylar Jorge and Elizabeth Foley combining for seven corners.

Ana Carlos, Foley, Jorge and Meghan Lesko each produced three shots at the goal.

At the other end, Trumbull goalkeeper Avery Rice made seven saves.

The defense, led by Christina Lewis and Caitlin Rodko, played well in front of the keeper.