Football: Darien defeats St. Joseph in battle of unbeatens

Jaden Shirden reaches back to make sure the football hits the pylon when the junior went 27 yards for a touchdown. — David G. Whitham photo

There was an easy explanation for why Darien High’s football team left Dalling Field in Trumbull with a 21-7 victory over St. Joseph on Saturday.

“They were the better team today,” St. Joseph coach Joe Della Vecchia said after his top-ranked Cadets in the GameTimeCT poll lost to the third-ranked Blue Wave.

“We had the lead on a good drive. We had some other plays in the first half and we didn’t make them. We never got into a rhythm after that first drive.”

St. Joseph quarterback David Summers  threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Shirden on a wheel route out of the backfield to complete a game-opening 71-yard, 15-play drive that took 5:16 off the clock.

Luke Kirby’s conversion kick made it 7-0.”

Darien quarterback Cooper Hancock engineered a 70-yard march to tie the game with 4:58 left in the first half.

He completed passes of 14 yards to Will Rolapp, 23 yards to Peter Bredahl and a 55-yarder to T.J. Cornacchia, before he ran for a 2-yard score. Will Kirby added the PAT.

The Blue Wave took control of the contest when they scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter.

Andrew Lucas scored on an 11-yard run to give Darien the lead.

Tyler Herget had a 26-yard reception to get the drive started from the 33 and Bredahl had a 27-yard catch to bring the ball to the 11.

Darien forced a three-and out series and Hancock took his time before finding Cornacchia for a 15-yard score to complete a 61-yard, 6-play possession.

Kirby kicked a 22-yard field goal on the third play of the final quarter.

“We didn’t pressure (Hancock) enough to win,” Della Vecchia said. “We blew three major coverages and that led to three touchdowns. It was a combination of inexperience and lack of execution (in the secondary).”

