Trumbull High fifth at Bowdoin Park Invitational

Ranked seventh in the latest Connecticut high school state weekly coaches’ poll, the Trumbull High girls cross country team ventured to Wappingers Falls, N.Y. on Saturday for the Bowdoin Park Invitational.

Bowdoin Park, with its scenic, yet challenging 3.1 mile course along the Hudson River, is the site of the annual Nike/Northeast Regional Championship race held each November. Last season, the Eagles participated in the Nike Northeast Regional meet.

The 2018 Bowdoin Park Invitational hosted 36 teams from seven states. There were two varsity-level races.

The Trumbull varsity squad placed fifth in its race with a combined time of 1:45.32.

Overall, the Eagles finished seventh out of the 36 teams.

“We came to the Bowdoin Invitational to redeem a performance from last year, and we did more than that,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “We competed against some of the best teams in our region and we proved our depth. Hardware is a great way to tell the story of the day, and nine Trumbull girls earned medals.”

Three Trumbull runners placed in the top 25 of the varsity race, led by junior Alessandra Zaffina.

Zaffina continued her fine running and placed eighth overall with a time of 20:10.

She was followed by freshman Kali Holden, who was 17th (20:39) and sophomore Calyn Carbone, who finished 21st with a time of 21:08.

Senior captain Maggie LoSchiavo placed 27th (21:36), and junior Emily Alexandru finished 32nd (21:56) to round out Trumbull’s top five scorers in the meet.

Trumbull runners also participated in the Bowdoin junior varsity and freshman races.

The Eagles’ junior varsity team placed third in their race, and seventh overall out of 16 teams.

Junior Rebecca Margolnick was the top Trumbull finisher, finishing 18th (24:35).

Junior Erianna Gentile (22nd, 25:05), sophomore Ina Rahalkar (23rd, 25:08) and junior Julianna Zaccagnino (24th, 25:11) all earned medals for their efforts.

In the freshman race, Abigail Clark led the Eagles with a 15th-place finish (13:46) in the 1.86 mile race. Sierra Scott placed 24th (14:13).

Trumbull assistant coach Dennis McLaughlin was pleased with entire team’s effort.

“Our cross country program is deeper than we have ever been,” he said. “We have the Trumbull middle school programs to thank for that. We have great kids, who are learning to run as a team and having fun doing so.”

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday afternoon when they host a FCIAC quad meet against Darien, McMahon and fourth-ranked Greenwich. The meet starts at on the Trumbull High campus.