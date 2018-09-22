Trumbull Times

Senior Men’s Club Board tourney roundup

By Trumbull Times on September 22, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Golf Board Tournament of Sept. 19 was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf course with 74 players participating.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Len Szturma with a score of 76.

Bob Tavella was in second with a 79 and Jim Brodie finished in third with a score of 80.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Frank Chudy finish in first place with a net score of 62.

Bill Holden was in second with a 65.

Third place went to Frank Bozio with a 65.

Don Juliano took fourth with a 68.

Rudy D’Ambrosio had a 69 for fifth place.

Jim Menge finished in sixth with a 69.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had Bob Watson, who shot an 81, in first place with a net score of 62.

Second place went to Joe Banas with a 64.

Third place went to John DiBella with 64.

Bernie Bruder finished in fourth place with a 65.

Fifth place went to Dave Martini with a 65.

The closest to the pin on the hole No. 3 went to Frank D’Ambrosio at 8 feet 8 inches.

Jim Misencik on hole No. 12 was at 8 feet.

