Tuesday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League on Sept. 18 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.  

Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Bob Chasse, Ivo Pozezanac, Art Pranger) moved into first place with 57 points and a lead of four points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta) and Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo).

The high scratch single game was bowled by Drew Kennedy with a 257.

Jay Tyler bowled the high three game scratch series of 581.  

The high individual match points was taken over by Hugh Norton with 14 points.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on Oct. 5.

