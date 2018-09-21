Trumbull Times

Football: Trumbull Eagles lose to New Canaan Rams

The Trumbull High football team lost to New Canaan, 48-7, at McDougall Stadium on Friday.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the season; the Rams improved to 2-1.

Trumbull’s Colton Nicholas threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Briganti, to make it 13-7 in the second period after Ryan Cranston’s conversion kick.

The Rams’ Quintin O’Connell, who had caught a 20-yard TD pass from Drew Pyne and ran for a 7-yard score in the opening quarter, got the THS points back with a 68-yard reception and Nicholas Radman’s PAT.

Pyne, who threw for five scores, found Zach LaPolice for a 30-yard touchdown and O’Connell for an 18-yarder to take the Rams’ lead to 34-7 at the half.

O’Connell ran for a 1-yard TD and Pyne found Stephen Wronski for an 11-yarder in the third period.

