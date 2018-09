Andrew Restrepo scored on a header in the 16th minute on an assist from Carrigan Cullinan when the Trumbull High boys soccer team defeated FCIAC rival Staples, 1-0, on Friday.

Coach Sebastian Gangemi’s Eagles improved to 4-0-1, while Staples dipped to 3-1-1.

Trumbull’s Chris Prizio made a save on a penalty kick in the 76th minute to preserve the win.

Prizio had three saves; Staples’ Ry Cohen six.

Trumbull had 13 shots to six for the Wreckers.