The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Flight Championship Golf Tournament concluded on Sept. 12 at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.

The championship flight results with 12 entrants, saw Len Szturma defeated Bill Kirkpatrick by 3 up with 2 holes to go.

The Handicap Flight No. 1 had eight entrants: Mark Ryan defeated Jim Peloquin after 19 holes.

In Handicap Flight No. 2 with eight entrants, saw Frank Chudy defeat Larry Bush.

In Handicap Flight No. 3 with eight entrants, Bob Wolfe defeated Noel Gabrielle.

In Handicap Flight No. 4 with seven entrants, Carl Bluestein defeated Art Levitan.

In Handicap Flight No. 5 with six entrants, Bernie Bruder defeated Bob Gregory.