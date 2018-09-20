Trumbull Times

Flight championship golf tournament

By Trumbull Times on September 20, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Flight Championship Golf Tournament concluded on Sept. 12 at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.

The championship flight results with 12 entrants, saw Len Szturma defeated Bill Kirkpatrick by 3 up with 2 holes to go.

The Handicap Flight No. 1 had eight entrants: Mark Ryan defeated Jim Peloquin after 19 holes.  
In Handicap Flight No. 2 with eight entrants, saw Frank Chudy defeat Larry Bush.

In Handicap Flight No. 3 with eight entrants, Bob Wolfe defeated Noel Gabrielle.  
In Handicap Flight No. 4 with seven entrants, Carl Bluestein defeated Art Levitan.

In Handicap Flight No. 5 with six entrants, Bernie Bruder defeated Bob Gregory.

Related posts:

  1. Invite from Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Golf League begins
  3. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club golf update

Tags: ,

Previous Post Joy Ike concert at Trumbull Library Next Post Trumbull Senior Center upcoming programs and events
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress