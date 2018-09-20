Trumbull Senior Center upcoming programs and events

The following programs are listed for September and October at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

September

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: The Miracle Season. Under the influence of their tough-love coach, this grieving volleyball team pulls together to win their state championship. Based on an inspiring true story. Starring: Helen Hunt and William Hurt. RSVP.

How to access your personal medical records online — Tuesday, Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m. Join our Wellness Nurse, Victoria Benoit, to learn how to access your own personal medical, health records online. Six seats available. You are welcome to bring your own electronic device. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our September birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

New Bingo — Friday, Sept. 28, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. RSVP. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home.



Upcoming Day Trips

Essex Steam Train — Friday, Sept. 14. Step back in time and take a ride on the Essex Steam Train. Be sure to enjoy lunch at the Trackside Café. Admission for the train is $15. Please pay at the front office. Cash or check only. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2; please pay this fee at the front office. RSVP.

The Connecticut Audubon Society and the Blue Goose Restaurant — Thursday, Sept. 20. Enjoy an early lunch at the Blue Goose Restaurant in Stratford. After lunch, take a trip to the Connecticut Audubon Society in Milford and view the exhibits of the state’s bird population and habitats. Donations to the Connecticut Audubon Society are welcomed. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2; please pay this fee at the front office. RSVP.

October

Live Well Workshop-Living with a Chronic Illness — Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 1 p.m. Are you an adult with an ongoing health condition such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, or depression? Are you caring for someone with a chronic health condition? This six week workshop can help you be in control and feel better. Lunch will be provided by St. Joseph’s Center in Trumbull. Call for more information and RSVP.

Lunch and Learn-Brightview Senior Living — Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. Join Brightview Shelton for an information session to learn about the many possibilities they have to offer. Lunch will be provided by Focaccia’s in Shelton. Call for more information and RSVP.

Tours of Distinction presents — Wednesday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. Join Tours of Distinction as they discuss their upcoming 2019 trips including their Alaskan Land and Sea Cruise and a five day Quebecois tour. Call for more information and RSVP.

Family Conflict Group — Thursday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. This group is run by a licensed professional and is for anyone feeling frustrated with their family relationships. For any questions and to sign up, contact Chante Moreno at 203-452-5155 or [email protected] The group will normally run the first and third Thursday of the month.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Beetlejuice with Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alex Baldwin and Winona Ryder, star in director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales. RSVP.

Flu Clinic — Monday, Oct. 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Flu season is coming. Stop by the center to receive your flu shot. Provided by the Trumbull Health Department. Bring your driver’s license/I.D. and insurance card. Short sleeve shirt recommended. See page 8 for accepted insurances. Call to sign up.

Art Expo — Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. Join us for an art expo to meet and greet with our art instructors and view the work of our artists at the center. Artwork will be available for sale. Don’t miss out. Refreshments will be served by Brightview Senior Living. RSVP.

New Bingo — Friday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home. $1 for the first two cards; $1 each additional card. Ten games will be played. All cash prizes. RSVP.

Brain Health Cooking Demo — Monday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. Join Chef Gary Seri from Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull as he prepares a brain healthy lunch and dessert. During the cooking demonstration, Gary will be talking about brain healthy foods. Prior to joining Bridges as the Director of Dining Services, Gary owned Panino’s restaurant in Monroe for 15 years and Stone River Grille in Sandy Hook. RSVP.

The Travel Corner

Pumpkintown USA and Sadler’s Restaurant — Thursday, Oct. 18. Stroll through the Pumpkintown Village and take a mile long hayride while catching a glimpse of more than 30 decorative pumpkin heads. Visit the shops and enjoy a refreshing cup of apple cider with a fresh baked apple cider donut. Travel down the road for lunch at Sadler’s Restaurant. Admission to Pumpkintown USA and hayride is $13.. Cash or check only; pay at the front office. Checks can be made out to Pumpkintown USA. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch and shopping. Transportation fee is $2. RSVP.

The New England Carousel Museum and Applewood Restaurant — Thursday, Oct. 25. Take a ride back in time and visit the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol. The museum is home to more than 100 carousel memorabilia items. Lunch at Applewood Restaurant. Admission to the museum is $5.50; pay at the front office. Cash or check only. Checks can be made out to the New England Carousel Museum. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2. RSVP.