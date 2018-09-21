Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Saturday, Sept. 22

Concert to benefit food pantries — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local area food pantries at 7 p.m. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band (www.pennylaneband.net), one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits as well as complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $15 (children under 10 are free) and can be reserved either in advance via email ([email protected]), by calling 203-878-7508, or purchased at the door the night of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.

Friday, Sept. 28

Benefit dinner for shelter animals — Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Food drive — Trumbull Community Women will be conducting a food drive for the Trumbull Food Pantry from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Stop and Shop on Quality Street. There are many families in Trumbull that are in real need of the food pantry and supplies are low.

Free document shredding — Trumbull Community Women will sponsor a document shredding event to be held from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St. The event, which is sponsored by a grant provided by Rotary Club of Trumbull, has proved popular both for residents wanting to safely discard old files and tax returns, and businesses that have large quantities of information that need to be disposed of safely and securely. There is a limit of 10 boxes per person, but the shredding is free and is being offered as a community service by Trumbull Community Women. For more information, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute — The 14th annual Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute will take place from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at Holiday Hill, in Prospect, personally remembering four Fallen Heroes, and recognizing two WWII living heroes. Free and open to the public. For more information visit ctfallenheroes.org, or call Mike at 203-218-2367.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Historical bike ride — Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. Del Bianco, will host a historical bike tour from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe on Sunday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cyclists will meet at the foot of the Trumbull Valley on Tait Road at the commuter parking lot. Del Biancoo will bring the cyclists back in time on the rail-trail, stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the way: Remains of an old cow tunnel, a knit mill, a paper mill, an ice house, a fountain pool, a mining company, and a reputed witch’s grave name Hannah Crannah. Admission is free. Any questions, e-mail: [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 13

Bottle and can drive fundraiser — The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month in front of Trumbull High School. Proceeds support the THSGEMB. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the marching band.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Halloween Farm Festival — The students and Friends of the Farm of the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, are hosting a Halloween Farm Festival on from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by for lunch and enjoy additional activities for a nominal fee. There will be vendors and artisans, a haunted classroom, hayride, children’s games, bouncy house, face painting, spin art, crafts, a variety of refreshments from the bake sale table and student made items. Free admission. Rain or shine.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection — The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive, next to BMX Facility. This includes Trumbull, Monroe, and Easton residents. Must show CT driver’s license. For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070. Bring materials in original containers securely closed. Pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper, if necessary. Never mix chemicals together. Never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials. Leaking or broken containers must be contained. Do not leave vehicles unless instructed to do so. Must show CT driver’s license. Visit trumbull-ct.gov for items to bring/not to bring.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Gypsy Funk Squad — The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull. Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original surprises … done belly dance style. Also showcasing two belly dancers from New York City.. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 to reserve.

End of October

Donate school supplies — Trumbull Community Women are collecting school supplies; folders, markers, pencils, pens, notebooks, etc., for the area students in need. Supplies can be dropped off at the Giving Tree, located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Upcoming show, Phantom — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Phantom. Enjoy a matinee performance. Show is a prequel to Phantom of the Opera. Story of how the Phantom became the tortured figure. Pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104. Sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

ONGOING

Trumbull Animal Group seeking new members — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is looking for new members. To become a member, send a check for $20 to Trumbull Animal Group, P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. TAG will be holding a new volunteer orientation every third Saturday and for anyone who wants to become a dog walker. Meet at 10:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. For any questions or more information, email [email protected].

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

2019 Secret Garden Tour — The Nichols Garden Club, which recently hosted its 2018 Secret Garden Tour, is presently on the lookout for interesting gardens to showcase in 2019. The club looks for a variety of styles, including perennial flower gardens, period gardens, organic gardens, Japanese style gardens or any garden with pretty features, such as a pond, fountain, pool, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Gardens from Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford have been showcased on past tours. If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the 2019 tour, which takes place in July, contact the club at [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 for additional information.

Free DVD rentals — The Trumbull Library has eliminated the $1 DVD rental fee in an effort to increase in the usage of the collection. There will still be a $1 per day fine for overdue DVDs.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets are available for purchase in our new office located at 366 Church Hill Road, in the new administration building. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Meditation classes — Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators. Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required. Free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St, Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers. Recycling cell phones helps the environment by saving energy, conserving natural resources and keeping reusable materials out of landfills. Collection boxes in Trumbull are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m. For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.