Three-department drug raid nets marijuana, handgun

Trumbull police joined two other departments in a raid in which a Monroe man was arrested on drug and weapons charges the morning of Friday, Sept. 7.

David Birkes, 45, was among three individuals arrested in connection with an illegal drug making and distribution operation at the Wheeler Road home, which sits near Tiny Treasures daycare on Route 110. The investigation began with Norwalk police earlier that week.

Through its investigation, Norwalk police learned the drugs sold in their community were distributed from Trumbull and Monroe, which brought law enforcement from both towns into the operation. Police said Norwalk law enforcement pinpointed Birkes’ Wheeler Road home and obtained search warrants for the residence and arrest warrants for two individuals, not Monroe residents, believed responsible for the drug sales.

Monroe police Capt. Keith White said that the three departments — Monroe, Trumbull and Norwalk — served the warrants simultaneously, and in the process discovered that the home, owned by Birkes, contained a marijuana growing operation. White said that there was a large tented system in the basement with its own ventilation and lighting system as well as cultivation tools. Police seized eight large mason jars containing various types of marijuana as well as five large marijuana plants.

The arrest warrants, obtained by Norwalk police, were for individuals not living in the home. White said Birkes arrest was “unexpected” since there was no warrant for his arrest. White said Birkes was arrested for possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a daycare, operating a drug factory, failure to keep controlled substances in a proper container, and criminal possession of a firearm. Birkes was arrested on the firearms charge, according to White, because a .22-caliber handgun was found in the home and Birkes, the homeowner, is a convicted felon.

Birkes posted a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 18.