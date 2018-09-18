UPDATE — Abandoned labrador to get surgery and new home, kittens doing well

The chocolate labrador retriever found in town wearing a pink collar but no tags has not been claimed. Animal Control Officer Lynn Dellabianca said the group Labs4Rescue was to pick up the dog September 19 and that the dog likely would need surgery on her left hind leg.

“They will find her a good home when she is ready,” Dellabianca said. “She is a real nice dog.”

Donations poured in for two kittens needing surgery after the town learned of their plight, Dellabianca said.

“The black kitten had his surgery last Friday and is doing great,” she said. “The tiger kitten goes this Friday.”