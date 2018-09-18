Golden Eagle Marching Band takes first place in competition

The members of the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB), performing their show Every 1, took first place in their first competition of the season this past Saturday, earning a score of 84 points and winning best music, best visuals, and best overall effect. The THSGEMB outscored rival marching band Norwalk High School by almost a full point.

There are two opportunities to watch the band perform this weekend. On Friday night, Sept. 22, the band will perform halftime at the Trumbull High School vs. New Canaan High School football game at Trumbull High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the band will compete in their USBands competition at Naugatuck High School in Naugatuck. The competition begins at 5 p.m., and the THSGEMB is scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. Performance times are subject to change.