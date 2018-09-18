Girls cross country: Eagles move to 6-0 with sweep of meet

The Trumbull High girls cross country improved its dual-meet record to 6-0 with a quality performance in a FCIAC quad-meet in Westport.

The Eagles, who are ranked sixth in the state, defeated host Staples (18-38), Fairfield Warde (16-44) and Stamford (15-50) to remain undefeated on the season.

Trumbull set the tone during the 2.7 mile race, with Eagle runners landing in the top four spots.

Junior Alessandra Zaffina led the way, winning the race with a time of 18:07.2. t was Zaffina’s first-ever victory in FCIAC dual-meet competition.

Freshman Kali Holden continued her fine first season with a second-place finish (18.07.5), just 0.3 seconds behind Zaffina.

Senior captain Maggie LoSchiavo finished third in 18:22, while sophomore Calyn Carbone placed fourth (18.29). Juniors Emily Alexandru and Carolyn Cardell were 9th (18:59) and 12th (19.09), respectively.

“Today’s 3-0 sweep was highlighted by a career milestone for junior Ally Zaffina,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “Ally works hard every day and it paid off with her first overall victory in a dual meet.

“We are primed to make a run at the FCIAC West Division title. Despite some injuries, everyone on the team understands that they need to step up and do their job.”

Trumbull returns to action this Saturday (Sept. 22) with a trip to Wappingers Falls, N.Y. to participate in the 12th annual Bowdoin Park Cross Country Classic. Teams from eight states are expected to compete. The Eagles’ next FCIAC quad meet is Tuesday, Sept. 25, when it hosts Darien, Greenwich and McMahon at 4 p.m.